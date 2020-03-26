Riley Co. resident tests positive for COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in Riley County. The patient, a 57-year-old woman who lives in Manhattan, is currently in home isolation. Riley County Health and the KDHE are working to identify individuals who have been in recent close contact with this patient.

The Riley County Health Department will hold a news conference at 4:15pm. We will stream it on the WIBW Becky Goff Facebook page.

“Our main goal is to keep the community informed and safe,” said Riley County Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. "We are in constant communication about the situation. No further orders have been issued at this time. As we complete the investigation of the individual's activity in the community, we will have more information to make the determination about further orders."