Riley Co. reports three new positive cases of COVID-19

Riley County reports three new positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the county total up to 74.

The Riley County Health Department says that the Co. is seeing three new COVID-19 positive patients, bringing the Co. totals up to 3 deaths, 74 positive cases, 12 active cases and 59 recovered patients.

The new patents are a 21-year-old male, 90-year-old female and a 95-year-old female who was associated with an outbreak at the Leonardville Nursing Home says the Riley Co. Health Department.

The Co. says there are now five positive cases associated with the Leonardville Nursing Home outbreak and that all residents and employees have been tested. It says that approximately 66% of the tests from the home have come back and that RCHD staff are currently waiting for notifications of the remaining tests.

RCHD says it has been working with the Leonardville facility, along with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to investigate, test, trace contacts and isolate all positive cases.

“The facility has been taking every precaution, from limiting access to visitors to monitoring of staff and residents for symptoms, and following recommendations from both the health department and CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) for several months.” says Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it has one positive patient that is currently on a ventilator with two Persons Under Investigation.

“This outbreak underscores the importance of collaboration and open communication between partners, and serves as a reminder that COVID-19 is still a pressing issue in Riley County and should continue to be taken very seriously,” says Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Andrew Adams. “We will continue to work closely with the Leonardville Nursing Home, and all other long-term care facilities, to keep Riley County healthy.”

The KDHE state numbers say that currently Kansas has 11,047 positive cases, an increase of 235 from Wednesday, June 10.

RCHD says that any resident with symptoms of COVID-19 should call the Health Department’s Screening Hotline to speak with a nurse at 785-323-6400. The Hotline is staffed every day from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. throughout the month of June according to the Department.

