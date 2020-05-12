Riley Co. reports first COVID-19 death

The Riley County Health Department is reporting their first COVID-19 related death.

According to a news release, the man was in his 30's and was diagnosed with the coronavirus in late April, after being admitted to the hospital for an underlying health condition.

"He was admitted and remained at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan until he was transferred to a hospital in Wichita last week," the release said.

They say he did not travel outside the county and didn't have contact with another positive patient leading them to believe he contracted the virus though community spread.

Riley County has 58 cases of COVID-19. There are 11 active cases, with 46 recovered, and 1 fatality.