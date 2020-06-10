Riley Co. reports 3rd COVID-19 related death

There has been a third COVID-19 related death in Riley County says Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs.

A 61-year-old Riley Co. man has died after suffering complications related to COVID-19 says a release from the Local Health Officer.

The patient was receiving care from a local hospital and had been put on a ventilator last week according to Gibbs.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” says Julie Gibbs. “This disease is still a serious threat and we all need to continue working together to slow the spread.”

Riley Co. says they have seen no new positive cases since Tuesday, June 9, so the total county count remains at 71.

According to the Riley Co. statistics there are 9 active cases, 59 have recovered and 3 have died.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says they currently have one positive patient on a ventilator and no Persons Under Investigation.

Kansas currently has 10,812 positive cases of the virus which is an increase of 162 cases since Monday, June 8, says Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

KDHE says there have been 940 hospitalizations and 240 deaths in the state. The daily KDHE count can be found on its website.

