Riley Co. reports 3 new cases of coronavirus Monday

The Riley County Health Department says there are 3 news cases in their county, bringing the total to 14.

Two of those cases have recovered, but they are still awaiting tests results for 14 people.

The Unified Command Staff for Riley County also announced they will be searching for Alternate Care Sites in the county.

“The term Alternate Care Site (ACS) is used to describe a facility that is temporarily converted for healthcare use during a public health emergency to reduce the burden on hospitals and established medical facilities,” they said in a news release.

On Monday, Gov. Laura Kelly announced she has ordered the Army Corps. of Engineers to search for sites.

“Some people who do not require hospitalization, or have been released from the hospital, may still require some medical attention and a safe place to isolate. The ACS can provide that for Riley County residents. We are working to get it set up as quickly as possible,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs.