Riley Co, reports 24 more COVID-19 cases since Monday

The Riley County Health Department says it has seen large spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to the latest numbers, they have 24 more cases since Monday.

Half of their total COVID-19 cases are young adults between the ages of 18 and 24.

On Monday, they had 24 new cases from over the weekend as well.

Currently there are 83 active cases in the county, and 3 deaths.

Riley County announced on Monday they were adding more restrictions to restaurants and bars because of the increase.