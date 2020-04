The Riley County Health Department reports two more cases of COVID-19, bringing their total to 29.

The two new cases are a 44 year-old male and a 35 year-old female.

“Both patients are recovering in isolation at their respective homes and have been in quarantine since their symptoms began,” the county said in a news release.

Out of the 29 cases, 13 have recovered. They also waiting on 6 tests to be done with 211 negative tests.