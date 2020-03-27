Riley Co. prepares for next step in COVID-19 response

Riley County is stepping up their efforts to inform and protect the community. There are currently two known positive cases of the coronavirus in the county, a 57-year-old woman who the county says is "doing well" and is currently in isolation in Topeka, and a Fort Riley soldier who had recently traveled to Los Angeles and is also in home isolation.

Riley County health officials are finalizing the details of a potential Stay at Home Order. The decision to enact the order will be driven by level of threat for the local community and may be needed very soon.

“The situation is changing rapidly across the state,” said Julie Gibbs, Riley County Local Health Officer. “When the next step becomes necessary for Riley County, we are ready to respond quickly with a Stay at Home Order to protect the community.”

A screening hotline staffed by medical personnel is available every day from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to provide guidance for anyone who has symptoms. The screening hotline number is 785-323-6400.

A Q&A hotline for general questions about the coronavirus response in Riley County is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Q&A hotline number is 785-587-4526.

Public updates will be provided daily at 4:15 p.m. on the RCHD Facebook Page at https://facebook.com/rileycountyhealthdepartment.

For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.