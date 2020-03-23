Riley Co. opens COVID-19 testing station

Riley County has launched a drive-through COVID-19 testing station.

Riley County Health Department partnered with Konza Prairie Community Health Center to set up the swabbing station.

The testing station is only for pre-screened patients, who have had other illnesses ruled out by a medical professional.

The Riley County Health Department says the station is intended to streamline the testing process and use available resources efficiently.

“The swabbing station is being established to provide an additional resource for the community. The goal is to streamline the testing processes and promote a more efficient use of the personal protective equipment (PPE) available in the area,” Riley County Health Officer Julie Gibbs said.

“Some areas of the United States are already experiencing devastation from COVID-19,” Gibbs said. “We are in a critical period and have to take action now in order to prevent the level of community spread seen in other areas. It is vital that people follow guidelines to prevent transmission. Go out only for essential needs, such as food and medical care. If we work together now, we can make a difference.”