Riley Co. loosens restrictions, allows bars to re-open

Riley Co. will allow bars to re-open and will increase the limit on mass gatherings, under a new order issued Tuesday night.

The changes come hours after Gov. Laura Kelly announced she would veto legislation related to the Kansas Emergency Management Act, and turn authority for emergency orders back to the counties.

Riley Co. Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs issued an order allowing all businesses - including bars - to reopen. It also increases the number of people allowed to gather to 50.

“The data for Riley County indicates that reopening can continue,” Gibbs said. “The number of active cases has fallen to single digits and Via Christi hospital has no positive patients at this time. We ask that everyone continue to follow safety guidelines for social distancing and hygiene, so we can continue to see success.”

The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, and will remain in effect for 14 days.

Under the order, large venues of more than 2,000 capacity still must remain closed.

Restaurants and bars may open, but will have to close by midnight, except for drive-thru, delivery or carryout services. All businesses are required to take proactive measures to comply with the CDC's recommended business practices.

The order reserves the right to close businesses found to be in non-compliance, or identified as the source of an outbreak.

You may read Riley County's order by clicking here.