Riley Co. limits gatherings to 50

Riley County has officially decreased the mass gathering limit to 50 people starting Wednesday, June 10.

Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs issued Health Order No. 12 which will officially take place at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, and will officially replace Health Order No. 11.

The Health Order states that instead of the original plan of allowing mass gatherings of up to 100 people on Wednesday, June 10, and 250 people on June 17, the new order will only allow for 50 people to gather until June 17.

Gibbs says that if conditions allow the gathering size will increase to 100 after June 17. She also says that bars and nightclubs will still be allowed to remain open until 2 a.m.

Governor Laura Kelly announced yesterday, Monday, June 8, that she and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommended gathering sizes to continue to be limited to 45 people throughout the State of Kansas.

“In light of the KDHE recommendation, and the increase in cases for Riley County over the weekend, we made the decision to alter the order,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs.

Gibbs says that the order will remain in effect for 14 days, or until amended, superseded or rescinded.

The full order can be found on the Riley County website.

