Riley Co. issues new Local Health Order

A new Local Health Order has been issued for Riley County amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Riley County Public Health Officials say a recent increase in positive cases for the virus have caused more hospitalizations and shown more evidence of it spreading through the community.

Julie Gibbs, Riley County Local Health Officer, says the order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, and will remain in place for 14 days, or until amended.

“The data for our community indicates the need for more restrictions,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “We will take steps to protect public safety and prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed. If these measures are not successful, additional restrictions may be necessary.”

1. Restaurants and bars shall only operate at a max occupancy of 75% of their posted limits (including employees).

2. All restaurants and bars shall screen each employee prior to each shift. This screening shall include asking about symptoms, travel, contact, and checking temperatures. These records shall be available upon request. The form is provided as Appendix A to Order No. 13. All other businesses are strongly encouraged to screen employees.

3. Any businesses or other locations found in non-compliance with this order, or a source of significant disease outbreak, or as determined and notified by the Local Public Health Officer shall close.

4. All businesses and locations are required to take proactive measures to ensure compliance with Recommended Business Practices as published by the Centers for Disease Control and industry-specific guidance by trade groups. Nothing in this order shall be interpreted to require that any business or location open if they choose not to.

Gibbs is also asking residents to keep social distancing measures in place, such as:

• Maintain at least 6-ft of distance.

• Wash hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds as frequently as possible (or using hand sanitizer).

• Cover nose and mouth with a cloth mask in public situations where social distancing is difficult to maintain (such as in stores).

• Cover coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not into the hands).

• People in high-risk categories are advised to continue taking extra precautions and to limit their contact with the public.

To read the full health order visit the Riley County website.