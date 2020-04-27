Riley Co. has 45 cases of COVID-19, debuts online health reporting

Riley County has two more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing their total to 45.

The two new cases are both women, a 35-year-old and 23-year-old.

The county says they are also offering an online survey to report health conditions.

“People should complete the survey for every member of the household, whether or not they currently have symptoms of COVID-19,” the county said in a news release.

You can find the survey HERE.

“More data about the health of the community will help the RCHD track the spread of COVID-19 to align response resources and make decisions about how and when to lift some restrictions,” said the release.

They said the survey is secure and kept confidential.

If there is information in the survey that indicates someone may have the symptoms of COVID-19, the health department will then follow-up with the person who submitted the survey.