Riley Co. has 3 new cases of COVID-19, Pottawatomie Co. has one new case

The Riley County Emergency Operations Center announced today that there are three new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 40. Of those cases, 23 are active and 17 have recovered.

One new case of the virus has also been identified in Pottawatomie County, bringing the total there to eight.

The new patients are a 26-year-old female and a 33-year-old male from the same household and related to a previous positive patient, and a 22-year-old female who was a known contact of a previous positive patient. All three are in their homes isolating.

Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has three COVID-19 patients and three patients considered Persons Under Investigation. Only one of those patients is from Riley County.