Riley Co. confirms 2 new positive COVID-19 tests

Riley County has 2 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

The new total for Riley Co. has increased from 64 to 66. The patients are members of the same household, a 44-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man.

“Our thoughts are with this family as they fight the disease,” says Julie Gibbs, Local Health Officer.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital now has one positive patient and two people under investigation that have been hospitalized. One positive patient and one PUI are currently on ventilators.

“Residents of Riley County have made great progress in flattening the curve and setting an example for how to fight COIVD-19 up to this point, but we are not out of the woods yet,” says Riley County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Andrew Adams.

Most of the 66 confirmed cases have recovered however, the virus still poses a serious threat.

Kansas currently has 217 COVID-19 related deaths and 10,011 positive cases, an increase of 292 since Friday, May 29.

For more information visit the KDHE COIVD-19 case report summary.

