Riley Co. Police are investigating the death of a woman in her home Monday afternoon.

RCPD said dispatchers received a 911 call around 3:30 p.m. Monday. They say someone found a woman who was unresponsive in her home in the 700 block of Osage.

RCPD said officers responded, and found a 60-year-old woman who was deceased.

Right now, RCPD is calling it an unattended death. Their investigation continues.