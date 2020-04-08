Riley Co. Health Dept. announces accreditation from Public Health Accreditation Board

After years of preparation, and community involvement the Riley County Health Department has announced it has received accreditation from the Public Health Accreditation Board.

Riley County Health officials are proud to be honored with this designation, they have done numerous community surveys to help with their application process.

The accreditation is for five years, with annual reviews and suggestions for continued improvement coming from the Public Health Accreditation Board.

The Riley County Health Department plans to have an accreditation celebration once it becomes safe to have large group gatherings again.

“We’re very excited about it. It’s been a long process. We’ve had a number of directors throughout that process, and a number of health educators, who would be accreditation coordinators, at the time, also part of that process so there have been a lot of people involved and a lot of community partners who’ve helped.” Riley County Health Department, Health Educator and Accreditation Coordinator, Ed Kalas says.

For more information on the services provided by the Riley County Health Department, please visit the Riley County Health Department website.