The Riley County Health Department has launched a hotline to provide information about the county's COVID-19 response.

If you have questions regarding the virus, you are encouraged to call the hotline at (785) -587-4526. The hotline will be available Monday-Friday from about 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you have symptoms and need medical guidance, please call the Screening Hotline 785-323-6400.