Retired judge dies of traffic injuries

A retired Shawnee County District Court judge known for his care in handling legal cases died Monday due to injuries suffered in a traffic accident.

Judge Jan Leuenberger was appointed as a judge in 1995 and retired in 2010.

Leuenberger was injured in an accident in latter March and died about two weeks later. Details of the accident weren't available on Wednesday.

"He took his stock as a judge very seriously," District Court Judge Nancy Parrish said on Wednesday. "He was a judge who didn't get reversed very often."

"I thought he was very thorough in his decisions," Yockers said. "He always cared for the people."

Leuenberger listened to the facts of the case and knew the law linked to it, Yockers said.

Leuenberger was active in exercise and was very health-conscious, Parrish said.

Judge Lori Yockers agreed.

Yockers and Leuenberger attended yoga.

"I can't even tell you how many years," Yockers said. "We'd done it for years and years."

Leuenberger also swam, bicycled and ran in the tin man event at Lake Shawnee for a number of years, Yockers said.

When he retired, Leuenberger, who loved dogs, sought donations to pay for a dog pen at the Helping Hands Humane Society.

Leuenberger was raised in the Gem Building, 508 S.W. 10th, while his father operated a grocery store on the ground floor, Yockers said.

"He worked very, very had to keep up (the Gem Building)," Yockers said, and he still owned it.

"He had a very kind heart and a good soul," Yockers said. "He was a good man."

Leuenberger, a native Topekan, graduated from Topeka High School, attended Washburn University, and earned his law degree at the WU Law School. He practiced law for 50 years.

Services are pending for Leuenberger at Dove Cremations and Funerals.