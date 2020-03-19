Restaurants, liquor stores turn to curbside sales

The City of Topeka has partnered with several downtown restaurants to help make adjustments after the order to close dine-in restaurants.

The City has pledged to reserve two parking spots in front of each of the participating restaurants.

Those parking spots will have cones and a sign designating them as carry-out order pick-up parking, which will have 15-minute parking limits.

Liquor stores are also making a few changes to how they do business.

The department of revenue has adopted a policy allowing liquor stores to make "curbside" sales to customers, similar to restaurants carry-out orders. The sales can be made in a 50 foot radius outside of the store.

Licensees will also need to designate "to-go" parking locations to accommodate the sales.

The Department of revenue also emphasized that sales to underage customers and sales below cost are still prohibited.