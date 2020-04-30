Restaurants can open May 4th with restrictions, if counties allow them

Governor Laura Kelly’s newest order opening Kansas in phases says restaurants can open again, but they have restrictions they must adhere to and if counties allow them to open.

In Phase 1 of her plan, restaurants can open if they can maintain at least 6 feet of distance between customers or groups of customers.

They may use “physical barriers” between seated customers or groups of seated customers.

Also, they must use “fundamental cleaning and public health practices” which are listed on the covid.ks.gov website.

The other stipulation is if county governments allow restaurants to open, or continue using curbside pick-up and delivery.

The order states that counties may implement stricter rules for their communities.

Shawnee County COVID-19 Incident Commander, Dusty Nichols, said that Shawnee County is working on a plan and will release it Friday.

Many other counties also plan to release their plans either Friday or over the weekend.

Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle (R-Wichita) says the restrictions for restaurants is discriminatory because many business owners cannot afford building barriers.

“This new executive order is discriminatory, arbitrary, and over regulatory,” said Wagle.

She said that Kelly should have allowed all businesses to open in those counties that have declining cases.