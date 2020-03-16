Restaurants, bars, theaters close for 15 days in Kansas City

The governments that make up the core of the Kansas City metro announced that they are working to close all bars, restaurants and movie theaters after midnight Monday to try and halt the spread of COVID-19.

Representatives from Kansas City, Missouri, Jackson County, Johnson County and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, met Monday to agree to the move, which would last for 15 days.

Under the closure restaurants could still offer delivery, pickup and drive-thru services.

The decision will be revisited by the four governments on April 1 to revaluate conditions in the metro area.

The four governments also said they are banning public gatherings of more than 10 people effective Monday, with exceptions of governmental and judicial functions, healthcare facilities, private business operations, religious and faith-based activities, weddings and funerals.