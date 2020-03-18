Restaurants and bars to close in Shawnee County, except carryout meals

The Shawnee County Health Department has ordered bars and restaurants to close their dining rooms, but still allow carryout meals.

According to the order, all restaurants, dining facilities, bars, taverns, clubs and movie theatres in Shawnee County must close their doors at 12:01am Thursday morning.

"Any such establishment may continue to provide carryout, drive-through and delivery food and beverage services," the order said.

News Release:

In order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, M.D., M.P.H. issued an order which closes certain businesses to the public.

The order from Dr. Pezzino shall apply to all restaurants, dining facilities, bars, taverns, clubs and movie theatres in Shawnee County, Kansas.

These locations are hereby ordered closed to the public effective at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 until further notice.

In all areas, establishments must follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), federal, state and local public health officials for social distancing and infection control measures.

This order does not allow for there to be any dine-in seating whatsoever at the establishments listed in the order.