Residents in Riley, Kan. make getting outside a little more 'bear'able

Going on a bear hunt has taken on a whole new meaning in the small town of Riley, Kansas, residents have placed stuffed animals in their front windows all over town.

The idea for the “bear” hunt was posted to a local Facebook page, after a Riley resident saw another community posted a similar idea.

Residents all over town have put stuffed bears, and other animals in their front windows, as a way to help brighten the day of community members.

While getting out of the house to get exercise, during your walk around town you can look for bears, frogs, minions, and even a couple giant stuffed animals as well.

Residents have counted more than 75 animals, and say they’ve probably missed some of them along the way.

Some Riley County Grade School students shared their thoughts with us today.

“We’re going on a bear hunt.” Ms. Roetto’s 2nd grade student, Jaxson says.

“We’re going to have to walk around Riley and find the bears.” Mrs. Garver’s 3rd grade student, Jayden says.

“Look around and see if you can find any bears.” Mrs. Sullivan’s 1st grade student, Brantley says.

“There’s bears in people’s windows you should go on a bear hunt.” Mrs. Keller’s 1st grade student, Emmalynn says.

Residents say they plan to change up the objects in the windows adding Easter eggs as it gets closer to Easter.