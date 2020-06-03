Reser's temporarily closes Topeka operations

Reser’s, the fine food plant in Topeka, has temporarily ceased operations at the Baked Sides and Entrees Plant.

The facility will be closed for up to 14 days in order to test all employees for COVID-19.

This after several staff have test positive for the Coronavirus. KDHE says it is now listed as a cluster.

The company said they are working with the Shawnee County Health Department which will handle the testing and contact tracing efforts. All employees will continue to be paid and receive benefits during the closure.

When operations resume, they said supplemental deep cleaning and sanitation will be implemented throughout the plant. Employees will still receive Personal Protective Equipment specific to the needs of their work location.

The plant says that the health and safety of all employees is their top priority and they are fully engaged in flattening the curve. Reser’s will continue to follow CDC guidelines.

