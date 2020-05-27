Reser's confirms positive case of COVID-19 in Topeka facility

Reser’s has confirmed one positive case of COVID-19.

The food packing plant was notified on Sunday, May 24, that an employee from the Topeka plant was tested and results came back positive for COVID-19.

The company spokesperson, Danielle Katcher, said that the employee has not been to work since May 19 and wasn’t experiencing symptoms at the time.

Katcher also confirmed that the employee will be on paid leave while they recover at home. All other employees at the Topeka location have been notified.

The company does have a deep cleaning regimen that is completed nightly. Common areas such as lunchrooms and changing rooms as well as frequently touched surfaces have received additional sanitation.

Other measures have also been put in place to make sure that social distancing guidelines can be followed and employees have been given extra personal protective equipment.

“We are committed to maintaining a safe workplace for the men and women working tirelessly to ensure a steady flow of wholesome food to consumers and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” says Katcher.

