Research simulation reveals infrastructure vulnerabilities in cattle industry

A team of Kansas State University researchers developed a computer simulation revealing vulnerabilities in the beef supply chain.

Caterina Scoglio, professor, and Qihui Yang, doctoral student, both in electrical and computer engineering, recently published a paper in Physica A, an Elsevier journal publication.

The paper highlights a model of the beef production system and the transportation industry. Both are critical to keep Americans fed during COVID-19. According to the simulation, disruptions in the cattle industry will affect the transportation industry and create great economic damage.

The simulation shares similarities with how packaging plants have been affected during the pandemic. It included a variety of viewpoints to create a realistic model of both systems.

“When we first started working on this project, there was a lot of emphasis on studying critical infrastructures; especially ones that are interdependent,” says Scoglio. “The idea is if there is a failure in one of the systems, it can propagate to the other system, increasing the catastrophic effects.”

The model was used to evaluate which supply chain components were sturdier and those that were more vulnerable. Scoglio says that recent events during the Coronavirus pandemic raise important concerns about how to keep the system from breaking down.

“While the plants are a critical infrastructure and need to be protected, taking care of the health of the workers is very important. How can we design a production process that can be flexible and adaptable in an epidemic,” says Scoglio.

She urges that workers and plants need to be protected. The cattle industry contributes about $8.9 million to the Kansas economy and employs over 42,000 people. Any disruption in either cattle production or transportation would almost absolutely harm the state economy, she says.

“Packers need to be considered as a critical point or a much longer supply chain, which needs specific attention to make sure it will not fail and can continue working,” says Scoglio. “Beef packers are a critical infrastructure in the United States.”

The project was supported by the National Science Foundation and co-authors include Don Gruenbacher, associate professor and department head of electrical and computer engineering, Jessica Heier Stamm, associate professor of industrial manufacturing systems engineering, Gary Brase, professor of psychological sciences, Scott DeLoach, professor and department head of computer science, and David Amrine, research director of the Beef Cattle Institute.