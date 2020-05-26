Republican lawmakers react to Gov. Kelly's veto

Republican lawmakers were disappointed with Governor Kelly’s decision to veto the state’s Coronavirus pandemic response bill

House leadership said it contained flexibility for hospitals, added protection for nursing homes, and addressed legal questions raised by the attorney general.

“The veto of this legislation creates unnecessary confusion about the status of the current disaster declaration, what orders are still in place, and what Kansans can expect going forward. They deserve better than that and we will continue to work with all parties in state and local government to provide it.” The Kansas House of Representatives said in a statement.

The Kansas Chamber was also disappointed saying, “While not perfect, this legislation would have provided certainty for Kansans and for the state’s business community during these uncertain times.”

Senate president Susan Wagle says she is pleased with the governor’s decision that puts an end to statewide restrictions.

“It was our goal to get this kicked back to local communities, to local counties, so they can determine what is best for them. We have said all along that one size doesn’t fit all, we do have disruptions and hotspots and outbreaks in some counties but other counties there has been no corona, in our bill we kicked that back to the counties.”

Many county health offcials aren’t ready to end restrictions. Shawnee County health officials issued a new order Tuesday night—keeping the Governor’ order in place.

“Our numbers are rising so it is pretty consistent what we are thinking before phase two was even implemented locally, so we are sticking with the same plan, we adopted it when it came through. It’s just the right spot for us to be, so we can monitor the cases and everything else.” Said Dusty Nichols with Shawnee County Emergency Management.

