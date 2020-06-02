Report: NFL training camps to be held at home facilities; no St. Joe for Chiefs

The Chiefs will stay in Kansas City for training camp this summer, according to a tweet by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"The NFL has told all its teams that they must stay at their team facilities for this summer's training camps," the Senior NFL Insider wrote on Twitter.

The Chiefs typically hold their fall training camp in St Joseph, Missouri on the Missouri Western State University campus.

The team announced a multi-year deal to continue that trend and enhance the school's facilities in February.