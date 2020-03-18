Report: Surge in white nationalism ramps up violence threat

An organization that tracks far-right extremism says a recent surge in white nationalism in the U.S. has led to a growing threat of violence by factions that embrace bloodshed and advocate for a race war.

The Southern Poverty Law Center released its annual report on extremist groups on Wednesday. Its count of white nationalist groups has risen 55% over the past three years, from 100 in 2017 to 148 in 2018 to 155 in 2019.

The law center says many of these white nationalists are embracing "accelerationism", a fringe philosophy in which adherents hope to use favoring mass violence to fuel society's collapse.