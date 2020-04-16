Rep. Watkins "hopeful" Congress can bring more help to businesses

Representative Steve Watkins is hopeful Congress can reach agreement to get more help on the way to businesses.

The second district Republican says he'd like to see funding for the paycheck protection act - small business loan program - pass on its own, then move on to discussions on help for states and hospitals.

As far as reopening the economy - Watkins says it's a balancing act.

"I think it's based off of data not a date and so what's best is locations." Representative Steve Watkins said. "Is the location, is your geography - does it have the health system necessary? Does that system have the PPE the ventilators, the ICU bed? That differs for every Township and city in the country and also does the infection rate and the death rate. So all those data need to be integrated and make smart choices at the local level. "

Watkins also said a reopening plan should involve monitoring and re-instating restrictions, if needed.