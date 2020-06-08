Rep. Steve Watkins criticized for taxpayer spending

Kansas Congressman Steve Watkins spent nearly twice as much taxpayer money on messaging than the other three state representatives combined, according to a federal report.

Watkins' office spent $400,000 on print, online, and broadcast messaging from October 2019 to March 2020.

Watkins' opponent in the upcoming Republican congressional primary, State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, accused him of using a loophole to fund political advertisements.

Watkins says he prioritized keeping constituents informed, which was "a vital component to effective representation and leadership."