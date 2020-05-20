Rep. Marshall reveals "Tough on China Plan"

U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., has released his “Tough on China Plan” today, Wednesday, May 20.

The plan combats China’s efforts to undermine the United States’ long-term interests in areas of national security, health care, agriculture and trade.

Rep. Marshall was the first Member of Congress to speak out on the threat of COVID-19 and the current plan demonstrates what actions have been taken and are currently being pursued by Congress and the Trump Administration.

Dr. Marshall has been instrumental in many national security, health care and agriculture and trade Acts.

A full list of actions proposed by Marshall can be found here.