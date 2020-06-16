Rep. Marshall opposes defunding of police

Congressman Marshall says he will oppose defunding of police departments in Kansas.

President Trump announced his plan to reform police departments across America on Tuesday, June 16, an alternative to defunding. The Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities will enforce improvement of practices and policies to ensure transparency as well as allocate funds to departments that not only practice and enforce these standards, but are also seeking credentials stating so. According to Marshall this is a grand step in the right direction.

“My father was the Chief of Police in El Dorado, Kansas for 25 years,” says Marshall. “Growing up, he taught us the importance of law and order. He taught us that two wrongs don’t make a right. Most importantly, he instilled in us to respect our fellow man.”

Marshall says that with recent national protests it is easy to lose sight of the respectful, well-meaning officers that are doing a dangerous and increasingly thankless job.

Marshall says he will oppose defunding of police departments for this very reason.

“Slaps on the wrist and leaves of absence for bad officers simply won’t cut it any longer,” says the Kansas Representative. “That being said, there needs to be much more rigorous training for our police officers. Psychological and behavioral screening of officer recruits will also take more funding – not less.”

Marshall concludes by saying, “The idea of defunding our police is wholly absurd and I’ll oppose it.”

