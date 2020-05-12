Rep. Marshall endorsed by Kansas Livestock Association

Congressman Roger Marshall picked up a big endorsement Tuesday in his US Senate campaign.

The Kansas Livestock Association is backing Marshall in the Republican primary.

"The Kansas Livestock Association gives hard working ranchers, breeders, and feeders across the state a well-deserved and powerful voice," Marshall said. "It’s been an honor to work beside them over the last three years and it will be an honor to work with them as your next U.S. Senator. I’m honored to receive their full endorsement."

KLA represents 5,600 members, and says Marshall is a friend of agriculture who listens to Kansans directly involved in farming and ranching.

"Dr. Marshall is the clear choice for agriculture in this race," KLA President Harry Mossar said. "Like a true leader, when he needs guidance on an issue, he seeks out and listens to Kansans directly involved in farming and ranching."

Former secretary of state Kris Kobach, Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, and Kansas City businessman Dave Lindstrom are among other seeking the GOP nomination to replace pat Roberts.