Skilled Nursing Facilities in Kansas to receive $63.4 million to aid efforts against COVID-19

Skilled nursing facilities in Kansas will receive $63.4 million to aid in testing for and combating COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, May 22, that $4.9 billion in additional funds would be given to skilled nursing facilities, Kansas will receive $63.4 million of this.

“Our nursing home facilities protect some of our nation’s most vulnerable lives,” says U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “As we look toward reopening not only our communities, but our nursing facilities, we must ensure that they have the resources and funding necessary to execute testing and symptom monitoring protocols to keep residents and staff healthy while allowing them to begin reconnecting with family member and loved ones.”

The funding is made possible through the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund and is going to be distributed on a fixed basis as well as a variable basis. Each facility will get a fixed distribution of $50,000 plus $2,500 per bed. All facilities with six or more beds are eligible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have updated guidelines to help skilled nursing facilities prepare to reopen. Rep. Marshall has been in contact with skilled nursing facility leadership throughout the pandemic and has helped facilities get resources for facility-wide testing.

“President Trump and this administration continue to provide resources and funding to help our health care providers combat this virus,” says Rep. Marshall. “It is important that we keep our skilled nursing facilities safe and free of the virus, but we must begin looking at re-opening. We cannot keep our loved ones separated from one another and the outside world for much longer.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has also announced that all skilled nursing facilities will be receiving a two-week supply of personal protective equipment to help bridge gaps between existing stockpiles and those acquired through third-party distribution.