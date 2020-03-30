Rent strike idea gaining steam during coronavirus crisis

With millions of people suddenly out of work and rent due at the first of the month, some tenants are vowing to go on a "rent strike" until the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Many cities have temporarily banned evictions, but strike advocates are demanding that rent payments be waived, not delayed, for those in need.

White sheets are being hung in apartment windows to show solidarity with the movement that is gaining steam on social media sites. Fliers urging people to participate are being posted in several cities. Strike opponents warn that not paying rent could lead to eviction and damage credit scores.