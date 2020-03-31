Remote learning poses hurdles for students with disabilities

Schools across the U.S. are scrambling to find new ways to provide remote instruction to students with disabilities as instruction moves online amid the coronavirus pandemic. Schools are creating online lessons and looking for ways to provide physical therapy over video conference. But some schools say parents ultimately will have to play a big part in their children's schooling.

The shift has strained some parents who are trying to keep up jobs while doubling as teachers for their children. Some students have lost access to expensive technology they use to communicate at school.