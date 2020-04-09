Remote Learning P-12, free resource for parents & teachers

Faculty and staff at Kansas State University recognized the need for continued support while parents and teachers navigate through the new continuous learning platforms.

Remote Learning P-12 is a free online resource, it allows teachers, parents, and grandparents access to free information, tips and resources for continuing education for those students in preschool through twelfth grade.

Access to these resources can supplement the educational activities supplied by the school district.

Parents and teachers can access resources posted by other members, as well as post resources that have worked for them.

“Everyone’s in the same place, searching for solutions, and for best practices in this unprecedented time, and Kansas State University is proud to be a part of that process.” Kansas State University, dean of College of Education, Debbie Mercer says.

For more information on how you can sign up for access, go to the Remote Learning P-12 website.