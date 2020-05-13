Remembering Joheem Meredith: "He was very positive, happy, hard working young man"

Several in the Topeka community are feeling the impact losing Joheem Meredith, 18, after Tuesday night's shooting.

"He was very positive, happy, hard working young man. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family," said Stephanie Conner.

Comments like Conner's on the WIBW Facebook page continue to come in after police released he was killed.

Meredith was a senior at Topeka West High School, and was just weeks away from graduating high school.

"He was a good soul. A kind and loving young man. He worked at putting smiles on others faces," said Kellie Patterson.

Meredith was voted Homecoming King this year, and was well known for his skills on the basketball court and the track.

"My daughter considered Joheem a good friend. She would often come home and tell me something funny he did at school or something he said to make her laugh. This was a good kid who was liked by everyone and will be dearly missed," added Megan Denney Ackerman.

Meredith died Tuesday night after he was shot in the parking lot of White Lakes Plaza Apartments, in the 3700 block of SW Plaza Dr.

Topeka Police have not said if they are searching for suspects or what lead to the shooting, only saying it's under investigation and anyone with information should contact detectives or Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

Family say they are planning a balloon release for Meredith Wednesday night and a candle light vigil on Friday.