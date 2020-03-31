Religious conference attendees may have been exposed to COVID-19

People who attended a religious conference in mid-March may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Individuals who attended the Kansas East Jurisdiction's 2020 Ministers and Workers Conference at the Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ in Kansas City, Kansas from March 16-22, are being warned that the event has been identified as a place of exposure for multiple people in Kansas who have since tested positive for the virus.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Rarer symptoms include malaise, sore throat and diarrhea.

If you develop any of these symptoms but are not sick enough to seek immediate medical care, you must stay home for at least one week after symptoms started, or for 72 hours after your fever is gone (without the use of fever-reducing medication).

If you attended this event and develop symptoms of COVID-19 between 2 and 14 days later, please call your local health department.