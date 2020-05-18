Relay For Life kicks off virtually

Shawnee County's Relay For Life kicked off Monday night - virtually!

The annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society moved online this year, since coronavirus restrictions prohibit large group gatherings.

13 NEWS's Chris Fisher co-hosted the opening ceremony on The Relay For Life Shawnee County Facebook page. It featured messages from organizers and team captains about why the event is personal for them.

Join the group at 7 p.m. every night this week for virtual relay activities, including a silent auction Thursday, and light up Shawnee County luminaria event Friday.