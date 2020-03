Regal Theaters announced they will be closing all theater locations starting Tuesday, March 17th as a precaution amid the current circumstances.

The theater chain says they will remain closed until further notice.

This includes Hollywood Stadium 14 on SW 6th Ave. in Topeka and Regal West Ridge 8 on SW Wanamaker.

Regal encourages their customers to "check back soon" and they say they look forward to serving you again as soon as possible.