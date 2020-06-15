Red Cross now screening for COVID-19 antibodies in donors

The Red Cross says it is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

According to the American Red Cross all blood, platelet and plasma donations will now be screened for COVID-19 antibodies with a test authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration which may indicate if a donor has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” says Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

The Red Cross says there continues to be an urgent need for blood and donations as hospital demand increased in recent weeks.

The organization also says it will not perform diagnostic tests.

The Red Cross says donation appointments can be made by downloading the Blood Donor App visiting the Red Cross website or calling 1-800-733-2767.

