Rash of recent homicides prompts Topeka group to hold Moment of Prayer

With a rash of recent homicides Topeka JUMP will be holding a virtual, community-wide “Moment of Prayer” for the fallen Topekans on Wednesday, May 20.

COVID-19 has incited countless changes and adjustments to employment, education and family. Unfortunately, violence has not been interrupted within the community.

Topeka residents are once again grieving the loss of another life as Joheem Meredith was killed days before his graduation from Topeka West High School on May 12.

The other residents are: Emerson Downing, 41, Feb. 18, 2020; Ja’Sean Alston, 19, Feb. 28, 2020; Kelly Parker Sr., 51, Feb. 29, 2020; D’Angelo Payne, 28, April 4, 2020; Joseph Hill, 26, April 24, 2020; Mark Edwards, 37, April 28, 2020; Zennie Vasser Jr., 36, April 28, 2020; Lisa Hill, 53, May 8, 2020.

The recent violence is not isolated according to Topeka JUMP. They continue to push for a local strategy to reduce murders and retaliatory shootings.

“Our community needs a solution and we need it fast,” says Raymond Fox, member of the street outreach. “These deaths didn’t have to happen. So many families are being torn apart. We could have prevented them with the right strategy. We need to do something now to make a difference in the lives in our community.”

Group Violence Intervention has decreased youth homicide in Boston, where it has been used since the 1990s. Locally GVI will be known as SAVE, Strategies Against Violence Everywhere. Topeka JUMP hopes support and encouragement from the community toward implementing the new strategy will help.

Topeka JUMP is a faith-based organization and will be holding a virtual, county-wide “Moment of Prayer” at 6:30 p.m. at Chesney Park, or by joining on the Topeka JUMP Facebook page live. Prayers will be offered for the fallen.

The vigil is about, “restoring a sense of hope in a time where everything seems so uncertain, and pushing forward,” says Pastor Harry Christian.

Everyone is encouraged to take a moment of silence at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, to declare undivided attention be given in response to the profound grief of the community.

