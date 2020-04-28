Randel Ministries feed 350 families with food distribution

Randel Ministries held their monthly food distribution Tuesday.

Randel Ministries, in partnership with Harvesters and Family of God Church, served 350 families at Tuesday's distribution, which is about 50 more than they usually see.

"I appreciate it, I appreciate it a lot," John Leaf Sr., who was at the distribution, said. "It's something we need. It means we can live a normal life and this helps a lot."

Roger Randel says they have seen more people at the distribution and at their food pantry since the pandemic started.

"Well there's a lot of people out of work, a lot of people in need so we're just here to meet that need and help out as much as we can," Randel said.

Now that they’re back from taking the winter off, they will hold a distribution on the fourth Tuesday of every month. The next one will be at the Family of God Church on May 26.