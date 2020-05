The rain didn't stop Randel Ministries from holding their monthly food distribution on Tuesday.

Pastor Roger Randel says volunteers gave out more than 15,000 pounds of food provided by Harvesters. Over 330 families were served, more than usual.

Randel commended his parishioners for volunteering in less than agreeable weather, saying they are "die hard" and that they did "excellent work".

Randel's Family of God Church holds a food donation the fourth Tuesday of each month.