Ralph Hipp discusses COVID-19 with former Gov. Dr. Jeff Colyer

Acting physician and former Kansas Governor Dr. Jeff Colyer took the time to discuss testing and treatment of the coronavirus with Ralph Hipp today.

Colyer described antibody testing, which he says is the best way to test for the virus. Rather than looking for pieces of the virus itself, like the currently used swab tests do, antibody testing measures the antibodies your body creates to fight the virus.

Colyer says researchers could come up with a working antibody test within the next week or two, and that could hopefully be produced and deployed to the public in the next four to six weeks.

He also discussed vaccine development, which most say is over a year away from deployment. But, Colyer says there is a way to speed the process up.

"One of the things that you can do to speed this up is what I call an all-of-the-above strategy, which is federal government working with half a dozen companies and while they're testing the vaccine, let's go ahead and make that vaccine," Dr. Colyer said. "If it's good then fine, then we can quickly deploy it if it's not then we just made a 50 million dollar mistake. But when we're spending two trillion dollars, a 50 million dollar mistake is not much.”

