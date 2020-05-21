Rally outside KS statehouse urges lawmakers to limit Gov. Kelly emergency powers

A third rally to reopen the state broke out Thursday afternoon at the Capitol, while lawmakers were inside debating whether or not to limit Gov. Laura Kelly's emergency powers.

Andrew Pupanek said, “We’re in disagreement with what our governor is doing and feel that she’s really overreaching on her powers.”

That's the message that brought Kansans from all over the state to Topeka on Thursday.

Inside the Capitol building, Republican lawmakers were advocating for the same thing.

Republican Representative Ken Corbet said, “People of Kansas should have the power to decide what they want to do.”

Senate President Susan Wagle stepped outside to address the group rallying, saying a bill to limit Gov. Kelly's emergency powers will go straight to House and Senate negotiators.

Wagle said, “She knows that she can’t continue with these disruptive orders and we’ll pass a bill that we think will give her a check on her power.”

With the clock ticking, final votes could be delayed until late Thursday, giving lawmakers just one shot at passing the bill.

Wagle said if the bill passes it will go to Gov. Kelly to sign. Kelly could then veto it or sign it into law.