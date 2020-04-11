Raising Riley providing assistance to Riley County families for over 20 years

With the Stay at Home order, the Raising Riley program through the Riley County Health Department, has made some changes to their programming, but continues to provide support to children and families in Riley County.

The Raising Riley program originated in 19-99, a vision of Dr. Russ Frey, former Riley County commissioner and former Senator Roger Reitz.

The Raising Riley program is funded by an Early Childhood Block Grant through the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund.

Raising Riley provides many components including professional development classes, childcare scholarships, parent education classes and family engagement activities.

Raising Riley has postponed and cancelled in person programming until the Stay at Home order has been lifted

“A lot of what I focus on is talking about different topics, whether that be sensory needs, or literacy in general.” Raising Riley Program, Family Engagement Facilitator, Beth Mills says.

For more information on services provided by Raising Riley, visit the Raising Riley website.